Janet Nicholas, 78, of Carthage, Ill., died at her home Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Warsaw, Ill.



Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.

