Janet Woodworth Cooper, 60, of Bagdad, Ariz., passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.



She was born Jan. 5. 1960, the daughter of Della Ballard and Kenny Gooding of Warsaw, Ill.



Janet was the best cook, she loved NASCAR and her cat, and would do anything for a friend. She also loved to play pool.



She is survived by one daughter, Shanna Cay Cooper, and one granddaughter, Le'Tesha Shyanna Bell, both of Tucson, Ariz. She is also survived by three sisters and two brothers: Marilyn Woodworth Stanton of Florida, Steve Woodworth of Florida, Cindy Jobe and Diane Geltz of Keokuk, and twin brother Stan Woodworth of Warsaw.



Per Janet's wishes, there will be no services.

