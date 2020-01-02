Home

Janette Barrick Howe


1922 - 2019
Janette Barrick Howe Obituary
Janette Barrick Howe, 97, of Collinsville, Ill., born Dec. 8, 1922, in Lime Springs, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Ill., with family by her side.

Janette was a retired schoolteacher for the Keokuk School District. She fought for equal rights and equal pay for women at her school. She was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk and was the first woman elder at the church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and P.E.O. International. Janette loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Becky (Mike) McNeil of Collinsville; four grandchildren, Rhea Wright, Jeremy Steffen, Janine (Nate) Brock, and Brent Thornburg; eight great-grandchildren, Steffen, Luke, Mia, Isaac, Arden, Abby, Kendra and Ryker; and a brother, David (Phyllis) Morgan of Readlyn, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Barrick; second husband, Walter Howe; daughter, Clarcie Thornburg; parents, Leon and Neva (nee Bawden) Morgan; two sisters, Irene Schultz and Edith McAlpin; and two brothers, Paul Morgan and Gene Morgan.

Janette was cremated and services will be held at a later date at First Christian Church in Keokuk.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 3476 Main Street, Keokuk, IA 52632.

Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
