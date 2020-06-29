Janie Lynn Richers, 56, of Wever, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020at the Great River Hospice House after a long fight of pain from complications of diabetes.
She was born on April 27, 1964, in Fort Madison, to James and Patricia (Troutman) Richers.
Janie was a 1982 graduate of Ft. Madison High School. In her early years, Janie worked different jobs but made her career working for the family business, Richers Trucking, Inc.
She started her driving career driving millions of miles with her beloved dog Mickey and was known on the road as LadyJ.
Janie married Jack Landis in the early 90's and they drove for Richers Trucking as a team across the country. He preceded her in death in October 1997.
Janie drove until her Mom "fired" her for health reasons. She then worked in the office as a dispatcher. She knew all of the roads and warehouses around the country and was a human road map to her fellow drivers.
Janie enjoyed making other people happy, doing whatever she could for others. She also enjoyed cooking, crafts and coloring. At any family gathering she was asked to make her famous macaroni salad. Janie's biggest pride was her eight nieces and nephews and eleven great nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jim and Pat Richers of Wever; one sister, Paula (Jeff) Houston of Fort Madison; two brothers, Curt (Liz) Richers of Wever and Scott (Danielle) Richers of Wever; eight nieces and nephews, Ashley Houston, Amber Kuntz, Amanda Vance, Clinton Richers, Codi Bergquist, Kelsey McWhorter, Pattie Richers and Jesse Richers; 11 great nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; grandparents and her dog, Mickey.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no formal services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family on July 4.
A memorial has been established for the Wever Fire and Rescue Squad and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.