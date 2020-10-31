1/1
Jared Walton Hasek
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jared's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jared Walton Hasek, 43, of Montrose, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, near Galesburg, Ill.

He was born Oct. 27, 1977, at Houston, Texas, a son of John and Constance (Simons) Hasek. On February 26, 2010, he married Ashley Rae Slee at Las Vegas, Nev. She survives.

Jared was a 1996 graduate of Nauvoo-Colusa High School. He had his CDL and drove a dump truck and semi. For more than 10 years he worked for WL Miller in Hamilton, Ill. as a truck driver and most recently as a dispatcher/supervisor. Prior to that he drove a dump truck for an additional 10 years for Meller Excavating, Fort Madison.

He loved the outdoors and mountains, he hunted, and traveled all over riding trails on his side by side. He was a NASCAR fan and loved doing burnouts. He loved his dogs, Oscar and Dixie and spending time with his four cows: Bridgette, Gus, Wilber, and Lucy. Jared was gentle and kind hearted, and he would have been the first to do anything for anyone!

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Hasek of Montrose; his parents, John and Constance Hasek of Nauvoo, Ill.; father and mother-in-law, Stan and Bev Slee of Wever; nine siblings, Eric (Sonia) Hasek of Lafayette, Ind., Craig (Danette) Hasek of Cumming, Georgia, Ann (Mark) Maeser of Lindon, Utah, Carolyn (Mike) Filetti of Blountville, Tenn., Barant (Kim) Hasek of Donnellson, Laura (Jason) Skog of Nauvoo, Ill., Mary Hasek (Jon Whibley) of Warsaw, Ill., Sarah Marez of Ankeny, and Mark (Beth) Hasek of St. George, Utah; one brother-in-law, Wade (Bonnie) Slee of Fort Madison; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, officiated by Jonathan Robbins, Branch President of the Fort Madison Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with the grave dedication by John Hasek, his father.

Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Contributions may be sent to the Barr Memorial Chapel, 1919 Ave F, Fort Madison, Iowa 52627.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Hasek family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barr Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved