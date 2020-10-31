Jared Walton Hasek, 43, of Montrose, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, near Galesburg, Ill.
He was born Oct. 27, 1977, at Houston, Texas, a son of John and Constance (Simons) Hasek. On February 26, 2010, he married Ashley Rae Slee at Las Vegas, Nev. She survives.
Jared was a 1996 graduate of Nauvoo-Colusa High School. He had his CDL and drove a dump truck and semi. For more than 10 years he worked for WL Miller in Hamilton, Ill. as a truck driver and most recently as a dispatcher/supervisor. Prior to that he drove a dump truck for an additional 10 years for Meller Excavating, Fort Madison.
He loved the outdoors and mountains, he hunted, and traveled all over riding trails on his side by side. He was a NASCAR fan and loved doing burnouts. He loved his dogs, Oscar and Dixie and spending time with his four cows: Bridgette, Gus, Wilber, and Lucy. Jared was gentle and kind hearted, and he would have been the first to do anything for anyone!
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Hasek of Montrose; his parents, John and Constance Hasek of Nauvoo, Ill.; father and mother-in-law, Stan and Bev Slee of Wever; nine siblings, Eric (Sonia) Hasek of Lafayette, Ind., Craig (Danette) Hasek of Cumming, Georgia, Ann (Mark) Maeser of Lindon, Utah, Carolyn (Mike) Filetti of Blountville, Tenn., Barant (Kim) Hasek of Donnellson, Laura (Jason) Skog of Nauvoo, Ill., Mary Hasek (Jon Whibley) of Warsaw, Ill., Sarah Marez of Ankeny, and Mark (Beth) Hasek of St. George, Utah; one brother-in-law, Wade (Bonnie) Slee of Fort Madison; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, officiated by Jonathan Robbins, Branch President of the Fort Madison Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with the grave dedication by John Hasek, his father.
Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Contributions may be sent to the Barr Memorial Chapel, 1919 Ave F, Fort Madison, Iowa 52627.
