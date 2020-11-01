Jared Walton Hasek, 43, of Montrose, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident Thursday, Oct 29, 2020, near Galesburg, Ill.
A graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, officiated by Jonathan Robbins, president of the Fort Madison Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the grave dedication by John Hasek, his father.
Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.