Jared Walton Hasek
Jared Walton Hasek, 43, of Montrose, died unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident Thursday, Oct 29, 2020, near Galesburg, Ill.

A graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, officiated by Jonathan Robbins, president of the Fort Madison Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the grave dedication by John Hasek, his father.

Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
