Jason Micheal Cravens
1977 - 2020
Jason Micheal Cravens, 43, of Keokuk, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence in Burlington.

Jason was born July 25, 1977, in Keokuk, the son of Rick Cravens and Julie (Varner) Russell. He graduated from Keokuk High School in 1995, worked at several factories in the Tri-State area, and earned himself the title of a "Jack of all trades." Jason was a die-hard NASCAR fan, attending several races around the U.S., cheering on his favorite driver, Tony Stewart. He also enjoyed road tripping to Busch Stadium and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Jason was very outgoing, he knew no stranger. He had a loud, infectious laugh that was unforgettable. Jason loved hanging with his friends, whether it was behind the scenes of go cart races, golfing, or playing softball. Most of all, he loved his family and was especially proud of his nieces and nephews. Even through all Jason's trials, he remained the same funny, caring, person with a huge heart and a potential for greatness. He will be missed by many.

Jason is survived by his father, Rick (Teena) Cravens of Montrose; his mother, Julie Russell (Wes) of Keokuk; six siblings, Shy (Jeremy) Matlock of Keokuk, Zachary (Carly) Russell of Keokuk, Christopher (Chelsie) Happs of Keokuk, Missy Stepp of Keokuk, Lena Davis of Keokuk ,and Westyn Fraher of Montrose; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jason was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, James Varner, Richard and Jo Ann Humphrey and Stuart and Una Cravens; his stepfather Billie Russell; and his stepmother Kathy Cravens.

Jason's life will be celebrated with a visitation from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. For the safety of those attending, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.

A private family burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

Memorials may be directed to Narcotics Anonymous.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
