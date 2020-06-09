Jay Frank Cook, 67, of Keokuk, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge BPOE 106 in Keokuk, followed by an Elks Memorial service. After the service, friends are invited to stay for a time of food and fellowship with the family.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge BPOE 106 in Keokuk, followed by an Elks Memorial service. After the service, friends are invited to stay for a time of food and fellowship with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.