Jay Frank Cook, 67, of Keokuk, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.



A Gathering of Remembrance will be held on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge BPOE 106 in Keokuk, followed by an Elks Memorial service. After the service, friends are invited to stay for a time of food and fellowship with the family.

