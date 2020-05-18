J.D. Boyd Foster
1982 - 2020
J.D. Boyd Foster, 38, of Fort Madison,  passed away at 11:22 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1982, in Iowa City, to Clinton and Vanessa Hill Foster.
He was a soldier in the U.S. Army and served two tours of duty in Iraq.
He had a big heart and would take the time to help anybody in need. He enjoyed working on cars with his dad and animals, especially cats. He loved all his military brothers and sisters and his lifelong high school friends, especially Aaron and Charles.
J.D. is survived by his mother and step father, Vanessa (Bill) McFarland of Fort Madison; his father and step mother, Danny (Julie) Foster of Burlington; his girlfriend, Brittany Scott of Fort Madison; one son, Ashton Heidbreder of Fort Madison; one daughter, Gracie Heidbreder of Fort Madison; one grandson, Preston Heidbreder of Fort Madison; two sisters, Stacia Shirey of Burlington, and Heather (Christopher Brooks) Shirey of St. Paul, MN; nieces and nephews; and his paternal grandparents, Carl Foster of West Point and Marjorie Foster of Burlington.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Jessica Wiegard, and his maternal grandparents.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in rural Fort Madison with military rites.
Instead of a memorial fund, the family asks that whenever you see the V.F.W. selling red poppies, please buy one in J.D.'s memory.
Online condolences to J.D.'s family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
