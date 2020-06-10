Jean Chase, 92, of Mexico, Mo., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.



Jean was born May 20, 1929, the daughter of Ernest and Nellie Frances (O'Brien) Robison. She was the firstborn of four children. Her parents owned a farm in the Laddonia area, and she attended school from first grade through high school in Farber.



She married Guy Wayne Chase on Dec. 26, 1949, in Vandalia, Mo. Married for more than 70 years, they exemplified the true meaning of marriage and dedication.



Jean and Guy lived in Keokuk, for nearly 50 years. She was a P.E.O. sister, a member of Questers and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She and a friend called on shut-ins for many years. She was active in New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk, teaching Sunday school, helping with VBS, and cooking meals for funeral dinners and people with needs. She also enjoyed the role of foster mother for a number of years.



In 2002, Jean and Guy moved to Mexico, Mo., to care for her mother, Nellie, until she died in 2004. She was an active member of Southside Christian Church until her health began to fail this past February.



Jean was a great cook and she enjoyed taking care of her home. She loved her family fiercely and was very generous with her time and affection. Jean supported her loved ones in all they did and led by example through her faith in God, her love for her husband and her love for her family and friends.



Jean is survived by her husband, Guy; two children, Steve (Lynn) Chase of Hollister, Mo., and Francie (Larry) Roseen of Mexico, Mo.; six grandchildren, Brian (Erin) Chase of Wentzville, Mo., Sara (Shane) Wood of Webb City, Mo., Luke (Kacie) Chase of Louisville, Ky., Zack (Amy) Chase of Keokuk, Katie (Paul) Sutherland of Mt. Juliet, Tenn, and Guy (Sarah) Roseen of Danville, Ind.; sister, Pat (Earl) Ferguson of Plainfield, Ill.; and 17 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Billy John Robison and Bobbie Suter Robison.



Memorial services will be Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Southside Christian Church, with a graveside service following in Vandalia.



In lieu of flowers, Guy would prefer any gifts be given to Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch in memory of Jean.

