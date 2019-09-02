|
|
|
BONAPARTE – Jean Lucille Wenke, 78, of Bonaparte, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 10:40 a.m., at her home.
Friends may call after noon on Wednesday at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, where the family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Following the visitation her body will be cremated.
A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, with the Rev. Sally Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at the Bonaparte Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019