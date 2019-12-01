|
Jeanette Bartlett-Scanlan, 50, of Newton, formerly of Keokuk, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 27, 1969, in Keokuk, the daughter of Jerry and JoAnn Bonser Scanlan.
She was a stay at home mom and enjoyed caring for her kids. She enjoyed reading, collecting pirate memorabilia and doing crafts with her grandchildren. She cherished the times she spent with her grandchildren.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Jesse) Allard, and her son, Andrew Scanlan (Cristol Stephenson), all of Newton; five grandchildren, Johnathan, Charlie, George, Evangeline and Maxwell; her mother, JoAnn Scanlan of Keokuk; one brother, James Scanlan of Colfax, Iowa; two sisters, Jodi Noble of Basco, Ill.; and Jeanne (Wesley) Denning of Kahoka; three nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Steven Hendricksmeyer officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service, with the family meeting with friends at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019