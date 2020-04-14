Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Jeanne Marie Matlock


1954 - 2020
Jeanne Marie Matlock Obituary
Jeanne Marie "Johnnie" Matlock, 65, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 9 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.

Jeanne was born July 17, 1954, in New Orleans, the daughter of John Curtis and Ann Mae (Barthel) Trammel Sr.

She graduated from Waverly High School and went on to receive her associate's degree from Carl Sandburg College.

On March 16, 1973, she was united in marriage with Don Lynn Matlock. He survives.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Don, of Carthage; two children, Dawn Michelle Matlock Jones of Burlington, Ky., and Wesley Charles Matlock of Strasburg, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Tre' Alexander Jones, My Kayla Nicole Matlock, and Grayce Marie Matlock.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
