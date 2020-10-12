1/1
Jeanne Summers
1939 - 2020
Jeanne Summers, 80, of Keokuk, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.

Jeanne was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Keokuk, the daughter of Ernest and Lorraine (Reynolds) Summers.

She was a hard worker, working at many jobs over her life including her farm, Niemann Foods, the Tee-Pee Lounge, the 400 Club, and the Holiday Inn. She eventually purchased her own bar, Jeanne's Lounge, which she owned for 14 years. She served amazing food, especially her tenderloins, which were enormous. If you went home hungry, it was your own fault. She was also a dedicated mother, raising three sons on her own.

Jeanne is survived by two sons, Jeffrey "Jeff" Karl Voorhees of Keokuk, and James Arthur Voorhees of Carthage, Ill.; three grandchildren, Shyanna Jeanne Voorhees, Johnathen Kaine Voorhees, and Ashley Voorhees; and numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and cousins.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and her son John Robert Voorhees.

Jeanne's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Burial will follow at Elvaston Cemetery in Elvaston, Ill.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 3-8 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5-8 pm.

Memorials may be directed to the family, for a headstone, in care of Jeff Voorhees.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
