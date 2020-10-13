1/1
Jeffery Allen Spoores
1955 - 2020
Jeffery Allen Spoores, 64, of Stamford, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at home.

Jeff was born Oct. 8, 1955, in Keokuk, to Charles W. Sr. and Lois L. (Davis) Spoores.

He married Rebbecca Boyd, July 29, 1989, in Keokuk.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and moved to Stamford in 2007, working as a fiberglass technician building boats. He found enjoyment in playing pool, fishing, and motorcycle rides.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Rebbecca (Becky) Spoores of Stamford; five sons, Jeremy Janecek and Trina of Galveston, Texas, Jonathon Patten and wife Dawn of Abilene, Texas, Samuel Gilbert of Keokuk, Caleb Gilbert and wife Elizabeth of Anson, Texas, and Jacob Allen Spoores, at home; daughter Dannielle Bunn and Shane Mooney of Granbury, Texas; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his mother, Lois Davis Mlyniec and husband Ken; brothers Charles Spoores Jr. and wife Judy, Steve Spoores and Sally Bennett, and Michael Spoores and wife Lisa; Sisters Diana Cook and Husband Tony, and Donna Wittich.

He was preceded in death by his father; infant sister Barbara Lee; daughter Tawna Spoores; and grandparents.

The family has chosen cremation services under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
