King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Jeneale J. (McIntosh) Zumdome


1935 - 2020
Jeneale J. (McIntosh) Zumdome Obituary
Jeneale J. Zumdome, 84, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:22 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Montrose Health Center.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1935, in Fort Madison, to H.E. and Alice Wyrick McIntosh. She married Vincent Zumdome on June 5, 1954, in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2006.
She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Family Parish, Catholic Ladies Auxiliary, Altar & Rosary Society, Eagles Club and the Izaak Walton League. She was a Cub Scouts den mother and a room mother for her childrens' activities. She enjoyed baking and cooking, especially baking wedding cakes.
Jeneale is survived by seven sons, Jody (Darla) Zumdome of Montrose, Greg Zumdome of Fort Madison, Mark (Carol) Zumdome of Nauvoo, Ill., Tim (Patty) Zumdome of Fort Madison, Walt (Geraldine) Zumdome of Fort Madison, John (Dianne) Zumdome of Fort Madison, and Robert Zumdome of Estes Park, CO; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and two sisters.
Due to the Corona Virus, the Zumdome family has decided to have a private family viewing at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, and private family graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Eagle's Club for the public.
A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish and memorials may be mailed to Jody Zumdome, 14 Cedar Court, Montrose, IA 52639.
Online condolences to Jeneale's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
