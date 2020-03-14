|
|
Jennifer L. Holliday, 66, of Fort Madison, passed away at 9:32 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on July 25, 1953, in Hannibal, Mo., to Harry and Loretta Roush Pennick. On July 5, 2005, she married Charles Holliday.
Jennifer was the managing sales and marketing director at Catfish Bend Casino for several years. She retired in 2015 as an Executive Assistant to the COO.
Jennifer enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Holliday of Fort. Madison; one son, Michael Hawkins of Fort Madison; one daughter, Tonya Raegar of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Tysa, Ivy, Sydney, Avery and James; two sisters, Tysa Austin and Tracy Eustad, both of Charleston, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no formal services at this time. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020