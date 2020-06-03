Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremy Scott Claman, 46, of Farmington, died at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.



A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with the Rev. Ellis Andrews officiating. Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

