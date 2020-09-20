1/1
Jerry D. Honadel
1940 - 2020
Jerry D. Honadel, 80, of Fort Madison, passed away at 2:41 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Great River Hospice House.

He was born on June 21, 1940, in Fort Madison to John and Alinda Lowenberg Honadel. On Sept. 19, 1964, he married Marcella Mason in Fort Madison.

Jerry worked for Union Electric and retired from Alliant Energy in 1996.

He was an avid deer hunter and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved being outdoors watching birds and fishing.

Jerry served in the National Guard.

His greatest love was his family, he was a very loving grandfather and Katherine and John meant the world to him.

Survivors include his wife, Marcella Honadel of Fort Madison; one son, Brent (Elizabeth) Honadel of Thornton, Colo.; two grandchildren, Katherine and John; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don; and a sister in law, Carol.

Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Rev. Dean Graber officiating.

A memorial has been established for the Great River Hospice House and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
