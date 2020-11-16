Jerry Elliott, 73, of Bonaparte, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a brief illness with COVID.



Jerry's body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.



Friends may call after 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.



Burial will be at a later date in the Bonaparte Cemetery.

