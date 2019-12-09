|
Jerry Francis Hanks, 81, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
He was born March 14, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of William and Velma Frakes Hanks.
Jerry graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1957.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1961-1963.
On Sept. 15, 1967, he was united in marriage with Bonnie Gabel at the Nazarene Church in Keokuk. She survives.
Jerry had been employed for Pepsi, Pryor Trucking, Sharkey's, and Green Valley, until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Keokuk Nazarene Church. He was also a member of the Barney Fife fan club. Jerry enjoyed traveling and never missed an opportunity to take off on an adventure. He loved to mow grass and keep his cars immaculately clean. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his family meant everything to him.
Other survivors include one daughter, Teresa (Mike) Creach of Keokuk; two grandsons, Steve Davis of Keokuk and Toby Davis of Montrose; one brother-in-law, Gary Felgar; one nephew, Bill Felgar; and one niece, Kim Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Hanks and Robert Hanks; one sister, Shirley Felgar; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Katheryn Gabel.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Dana Jurgens officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to or .
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019