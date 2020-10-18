1/1
Jerry J. Kamp
1940 - 2020
Jerry J. Kamp, 80, of Fort Madison, died at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

He was born May 27, 1940, the son of William and Kathryn (Bohnenkamp) Kamp. On Sept. 26, 1964, he married Sherilyn Kay Carr in Fort Madison. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2018.

Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Fort Madison High School. He excelled in football and track. He became the all-time best shot putter in the state in 1959, and held the FMHS record in shot for 43 years. He earned his Education degree in 1964 from Parsons College in Fairfield where he also played football and received an All-American honor.

He returned to Fort Madison where he taught at Richardson Elementary for more than 30 years and coached Jr. High football and wrestling. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, and turkey hunting. He was a Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football fan.

He is survived by one son, Cody (Sarah) Kamp of Oswego, Ill.; one daughter, Stacey (Brent) Gansy of Fort Madison; five grandchildren, Kanyon Gansy (fiancé Katie Franzen); Jaxson, Hayden, Landon, and Addison Kamp; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sherilyn, three sisters, and five brothers.

Jerry's family has requested Barr Memorial Chapel to care for his cremation. A graveside service and burial for Jerry and Sherilyn will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Claypoole Cemetery, rural Wever. Pastor Dean Graber will officiate.

A memorial has been established and contributions may be made the day of the service or at the funeral home.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Kamp family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
