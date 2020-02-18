Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry J. Knapp


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry J. Knapp Obituary
Jerry J. Knapp, 85, of Centerville and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Centerville Specialty Care Center.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Centerville, to Arthur and Cecil Maxell Knapp. On Jan. 6, 1954, he married Joan Robbins and she passed away on March 8, 2003.
Jerry retired from the US Air Force after a full career serving in both the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching sports.
Survivors include one daughter, Stacy (fiancé Steve Stickler) Knapp of Centerville; one granddaughter, Michaela McCarl of Centerville; and one brother, John Knapp of Lexington, NY; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; a daughter Terry Ulm; five brothers; two sisters and one grandson.
A graveside service with full military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery.
King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -