HAMILTON, Ill. – Jerry Lowell Metternich, 68, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, following a short illness.
Jerry was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Carthage, Ill., the son of Lowell Albert and Geraldine "Jady" (Brady) Metternich.
On May 3, 1975, he was united in marriage with Susan Diane Quackenbush at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, Ill. She survives.
Jerry graduated from Warsaw High School in 1969, and from Quincy College in 1973. He began his working career as the alumni director at Quincy College, and later went on to own and operate The Vogue and Molly & Company clothing stores in Keokuk, from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. He then went on to work in sales for AMI Pipe Supply in Keokuk, Area Distributors in Quincy, and most recently for McFarland-Swan Supply Company in Keokuk.
Jerry was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk, and was involved in many community organizations including the Keokuk Chamber of Commerce, McNamara's Band, Keokuk Convention and Tourism, Keokuk Knights of Columbus, the Keokuk Yacht Club, and the Rotary Club of Keokuk. He was recently honored with a reception at the Knights of Columbus by these organizations. He was very touched by the recognition. Jerry was very active in church, and sang for many funeral services and masses over the years. He shared his musical talent by directing the All Saints Schola Men's Choir, and was a fourth degree knight in the Knights of Columbus. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed taking his family on his pontoon boat and hosting family dinners at his home.
In addition to his wife Susan, Jerry is survived by two children, Molly (Marc) Bowman and Matt (Nicole Hoppes) Metternich, both of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Brayden and Bentley Bowman of Hamilton; two sisters: Mary Lynne Arms of Hamilton and Janet (Don) Richardson of Manhasset, N.Y.; three nieces, Katherine (Charles Chigounis) Richardson, Emily Tesio and Sarah Richardson; two nephews, Brandon (Justina) and Ryan (Mariah) Strausbaugh; and cousins Colleen Puscas, Diane Flynn and Donna Sternaman. He is also survived by other cousins and family members. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Russell Arms.
Jerry's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk. A private family burial will follow.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home at 917 Blondeau St. A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, directly following the visitation.
The family requests that all attendees wear a mask for both the visitation and the funeral mass.
Memorials may be directed to the family for medical expenses.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.