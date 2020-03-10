Home

DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Jerry Robert McGee


1944 - 2020
Jerry Robert McGee Obituary
Jerry Robert McGee, 76, of Keokuk, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday night, March 8, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Jerry was born Jan. 14, 1944, in Keokuk, to Jess and Geneva (Cotton) McGee.

He was united in marriage with Esther Marie Rhodes on May 1, 1965, in Carthage, Ill. She preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2019.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. He worked for the City of Keokuk at the waste water treatment department until his retirement in 2006. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed working in his yard and going to the boat to gamble, but his greatest love was family. He and Esther really enjoyed going to all of their grandchildren's activities, plays, and ball games. They also enjoyed fishing.

Jerry is survived by a daughter, Mary McGee of Keokuk; a son, Richard (Linda) McGee of Panama City, Fla.; four grandsons, Brett, Jerry, Timmy and Jakota McGee; two brothers, Jackie (Mary) McGee of Keokuk, and Clinton "Hoppy" (Ruth) McGee of Keokuk; one sister, Emma Golliher of Winchester, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 53 years, Esther; two infant children; one brother; and one sister.

There will be a gathering of family, friends and loved ones to remember and celebrate Jerry's memory from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.

There will be no services.

Memorials in honor of Jerry may be made to the family of Jerry McGee.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
