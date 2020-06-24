Jerry Wilson Griffitt
1948 - 2020
Jerry Wilson Griffitt, 71, of Kahoka, Mo., died Friday, June 19, 2020, in KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Funeral services, together with military rites and Masonic/Shriner rites, will be Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating.

Family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
