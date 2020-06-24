Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Wilson Griffitt, 71, of Kahoka, Mo., died Friday, June 19, 2020, in KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.



Funeral services, together with military rites and Masonic/Shriner rites, will be Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating.



Family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store