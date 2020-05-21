Jesse C. Forquer, 89, of Wyaconda, Mo., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kahoka, Mo., with the Rev. Chris Lind officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Kahoka Cemetery.



Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.

