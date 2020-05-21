Jesse C. Forquer
1930 - 2020
Jesse C. Forquer, 89, of Wyaconda, Mo., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kahoka, Mo., with the Rev. Chris Lind officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Daily Gate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
MAY
27
Service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
