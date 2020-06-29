Jett Robert Brown
2017 - 2020
Jett Robert Brown, 3, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, near Carthage.

Jett was born the son of Benjamin and Raigan (Wear) Brown of Carthage on May 17, 2017, in Carthage.

From that very first day, he brought joy, smiles, and laughter to all who loved him. He was a very easygoing and loving little guy, happiest when riding in a tractor, combine, backhoe, golf cart, "by by side," or the "Bota." He enjoyed many interests, especially wearing boots, cows, and seeing deer. Food was also one of Jett's favorite things. He loved to eat peanuts, cheese, pickles, pizza, or really absolutely anything he could get his hands on! He liked to wash it all down with juice or any drink available that wasn't water or milk. Jett was entertained by the TV shows Baby Einstein, Barney, Bubble Guppies, Masha & The Bear; the movies Moana and The Lion King; and his best music playlist included "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star"; the Barney theme song "I Love You"; and the Queen hit "We Will Rock You," which he liked to sing at the top of his lungs. He was a man of few words but best known for saying, "Blah, Blah, Blah," "What doing?", "Huh??!", and, of course, "I love you."

Jett is survived by his parents, Ben and Raigan Brown of Carthage; a big sister, Hattie May Brown of Carthage; grandparents, Dave and Denise Harrell of Carthage; Terry and Carolyn Brown of Fairfield, Ill.; and Darrell Wachtendorf of Carthage; great-grandparents, Rachel Neff of Carthage; Margaret Brown of Fairfield, Ill.; Doris Wear of Carthage; Lawrence Harrell of Carthage; aunt and uncle, Brandi and Eric Johnson of Carthage; aunt, Hannah Brown of Carthage; uncle Chris (Alicia) Harrell of Carthage; aunt Catie Harrell of Chicago; special cousins, Erin, Kendra, and Nick Johnson; and many other friends and relatives.

Jett was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Dixie Wear; great-grandparents, Cecil and Mabel Miller, William Wear, Robert Neff, Leroy Brown, and Marjorie Harrell.

Funeral services will be held at The Crossing Church in Macomb, Ill., at 2 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020. Burial will follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Jett.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
