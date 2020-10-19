1/1
Jimmy Lee Wolgemuth
1964 - 2020
Jimmy Lee Wolgemuth, 56, of Burlington, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Jimmy was born Jan. 8, 1964, in Fort Madison, to Ray Wolgemuth and Betty Colyer.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Colyer; stepmom Sharon Epperson; three daughters, Dakota Wolgemuth, Crissie Williams and Elana Rutter; one son, Isaiah Rutter; 10 grandkids; four sisters, Joy Swan, Pat Vaughn, Cindy Krogmeir, and Ramah Gehle; three brothers, Danny Wolgemuth, Bryan Thornburg, and Joey Thornburg;, five nieces and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad and a nephew.

Jimmy loved his family and it gave him joy to spend time with him and help when ever anyone needed it. He volunteered his time at the homeless shelter, Salvation Army and repairing storm damage in Cedar Rapids among other things.

There will be a celebration of life 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Lodge in Wever.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
The Lodge
