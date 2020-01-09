Home

Joan D. Hays


1931 - 2020
Joan D. Hays Obituary
Joan D. Hays, 88, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Keokuk.

She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Waukegan, Ill., the daughter of Robert G. and Grace E. Wood Donnelly.

Joan graduated from Waukegan Township High School in Waukegan.

On June 6, 1975, she was united in marriage with Robert G. Hays in Hamilton, Ill. He preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2011.

She was a member of Bel Air Baptist Church in Keokuk.

Joan had been employed at Amour Dial in Montrose as a quality control secretary for many years, until her retirement.

Joan enjoyed crocheting and created beautiful gifts for her family and friends to enjoy.

She is survived by one daughter, Gayle Kil of Portage, Mich.; two sons, Kenneth Marshall of Overland Park, Kan., and David (Shelly) Marshall of Keokuk; two step-sons, Scott (Julie) Hays of Keokuk, and Rex Hays of Overland Park; one step-daughter, Lynn (Glenn) Carter of Montrose; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Shuka of Ames; one sister-in-law, Diane Donnelly of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Stephen Marshall; one brother, Michael Donnelly; one son-in-law, Richard Kil; and one brother-in-law, William Shuka.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, with the Rev, Mike McMillen officiating.

Memorials may be made to Bel Air Baptist Church or Shepherds Ministries in Union Grove, Wis.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
