Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dallas City First Christian Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Dallas City First Christian Church
Joan E. (Zern) Roberts


1934 - 2020
Joan E. (Zern) Roberts Obituary
Joan E. Roberts, 85, of Dallas City, Ill., passed away at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.
She was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Dallas City, the daughter of Enileme D. and Eleanor Smelser Zern. On June 24, 1955, she married Glen T. Roberts in Carthage, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2010.
Joan worked at Champion Spark Plug in Burlington for 32 years. She was a member of the UAW and the Dallas City First Christian Church. She was also a member and treasurer of the C.W.F.
Surviving are two daughters, Rose (Greg) Dillard of Lake Geneva, Wis., and Laura (John) Goudschaal of Quincy, Ill.; two sons, Jeff Roberts of Lomax, Ill., and Rick (Cherise) Roberts of Chicago; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, June Ellis of Dallas City.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter-in law, Leslie Roberts; three sisters, Kathryn Foglesong, Julia Danner and Jean Duffy; and one brother, George Zern.
Services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Dallas City First Christian Church, with Josh Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris Cemetery, near Dallas City. The family will meet with friends at the church from 11 a.m. until time of services.
A memorial fund has been established for the Dallas City First Christian Church.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City is assisting with arrangements.
To leave a condolence, please visit her obituary at www. banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
