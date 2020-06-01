Joan Leontine Long
1931 - 2020
Joan Leontine Long, 88, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at Memorial Hospital in Carthage at 1:09 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020.

Joan was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Council Grove, Kan., the daughter of Harold and Alberta (Jones) Ellison.

On June 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Marlin Kenneth Long at the Lutheran Parsonage in Carthage.

Joan and Marlin owned and operated many restaurants over the years in Carthage, including the Carmanlowgh Supper Club, Joan's Pizza Parlor, and Appian Way Pizza. They owned the Tastee Freeze in Carthage for over 20 years. They currently owned and operated the Long Branch Restaurant/Double Deuce Saloon.

Joan loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

She enjoyed lots of other things other than bingo. She always reminded them at the nursing home...no bingo for her. She loved her manicures on Fridays and her time spent in activities with her friends at the home. While at North Adams Home in Mendon, she was crowned "Queen." She was always the Queen to her children.

After three years at North Adams in Mendon, Ill., she moved to Sunset Home in Quincy, Ill., where she was closer to her daughter. It didn't take her long to make many friends there with whom she socialized quite often, enjoyed doing activities, and took "field trips." She was a woman with a huge heart and very loving soul. She lived a wonderful life.

Joan is survived by three children, Ricky Kevin Long and Terry Lynn (Sheri) Long, both of Carthage, and Marcia Jo (Jeff) Patterson of Quincy; grandchildren, Todd (Chelle) Grotts, Dusty Grotts, Cassie Grotts, Shane Alexander, McKensey (Wyatt) Green, Caleb (Terri) Long, Breton Long, Breegan Long, Shawnee (Cody) Deters, Drew (Courtney) Dickerson and Jimmie Patterson; great-grandchildren, Bryor, Brianna, Brennan and Bryson Grotts, DeVante Jackson and Elleanna Mantia, Kelsey (William) Printy and Sydney Grotts, Madyson Day and Brynley Long, Bella Strader, Nash Alexander, Coy and Dawson Green, Luke, Barrett and Ellie Deters, and Emmalyn, Aubriana and Breton Dickerson; and one great-great-granddaughter, Addelyn Printy

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlin in 2013; a son Randall Ken Long; a daughter, Marla Joan Grossaint; and a brother, Tom Ellison.

Services are being held with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to Sunset Home in Quincy or the American Heart Association.

Printy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
