Joan M. (Holtkamp) Bentler


1929 - 2019
Joan M. (Holtkamp) Bentler Obituary
Joan M. Bentler, 90, of Fort Madison, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at The Kensington.
She was born on March 21, 1929, in St. Paul, to Stephen and Rosine Pollmiller Holtkamp. She married Francis "Frank" Bentler on Oct. 10, 1950, in Houghton.
She was the owner and operator of Celebration Bridal Shop and Bentler Rental with her husband for many years.
She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church and the Altar & Rosary Society and enjoyed shopping, traveling, lawn bowling and wintering in Florida.
Joan is survived by her husband, Frank Bentler of Fort Madison; one son, Bob (Bonnie) Bentler of Des Peres, Mo.; two daughters, Jeanne (Bob) Drollinger of Wever and Suzanne (Ted) Vonderhaar of West Point; 12 grandchildren, R.J. Bentler, Peter Bentler, Christopher Bentler, Tara Allard, Trent Drollinger, Ted Bentler, Fritz Bentler, Matthew Bentler, Kathleen Boie, Joe Vonderhaar, John Vonderhaar and Maria Vonderhaar; 15 great grandchildren; one brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Holtkamp of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Thomas and William; two sisters, Jane Denning and Edna Fullenkamp; one brother, Paul Holtkamp; and her half brothers and sisters, Anna Jingst, Mildred Mettenburg, Myrtle Peterschmidt, Alphonse Holtkamp and Stephen Holtkamp.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, with a memorial mass to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.
Online condolences to the Bentler family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
