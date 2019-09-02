Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Keokuk, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Keokuk, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Kettering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn (Pezley) Kettering


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn (Pezley) Kettering Obituary
JoAnn Kettering, 64, of Keokuk, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 27, 1955, in Keokuk, the daughter of Laverne and Mary Catherine Doyle Pezley.
She graduated from Central Lee High School in Donnellson with the Class of 1973.
On Sept. 20, 1975, JoAnn was united in marriage to James Kettering in Montrose. He survives.
Other survivors include one son, Matthew (Crystal) Kettering of Parker, Colo.; one daughter, Michele (Justin) Neally of Donnellson; four grandchildren, Jackson and Layla Kettering of Parker, Colo., and Gavin and Garrett Neally of Donnellson; her mother, Mary Catherine Pezley of Argyle; brothers and sisters, Jim (Jayne) Pezley of Argyle, Jan (Joe) Tweedy of Montrose, John (Debbie) Pezley of Keokuk, Jean (Allen) Wells of Argyle, Jerry Pezley of Pella, Jacob (Machelle) Pezley of Argyle, Jill (Kent) Gray of Argyle, and Julie (Michael) Petty of Argyle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Laverne "Toad" Pezley.
JoAnn had been employed at Henniges Automotive in Keokuk for 42 years, retiring in 2018 as a supervisor.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Keokuk.
She enjoyed working in her yard and her flowers were always beautiful. JoAnn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the First Christian Church in Keokuk, with Pastor David Turner officiating. Burial will be in the String Prairie Cemetery in Argyle.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 12 noon until time of service with family meeting with friends at that time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now