John Artman, 89, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.



The teacher has left the classroom.



John Hilliard Artman departed this life on Sept. 10, 2020 to be reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Frances Hope Wear Artman.



John was born in Paducah, Ky., June 1, 1931, but spent his Tom Sawyerish childhood across the Ohio River in Metropolis, Ill., a name that produced more than one superman.



After graduating high school, he served honorably in the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge, he journeyed to Carthage where he attended Carthage College and met the woman of his dreams.



It can be said that John, with his incredible mind, was born to teach. He began his career in Dallas City, Ill., then went to Keokuk Senior High for the remainder of his professional life. John taught German, English, Journalism, Humanities and Images of Man. He led a team of teachers to Nepal as part of an exchange program. John was a teacher for the ages and revered by his students. It is no exaggeration that he inspired thousands of his charges to challenge and better themselves, putting the lessons across with his dedication, imagination and humor. He was so memorable as a teacher that his former students created a Facebook page, Fans of John Artman, in tribute. In addition, he was an accomplished novelist and writer of education books.



John also loved his family life with his wife and two sons. He is survived by those sons, David and John; his daughter-in-law Krista; grandchildren Adam, Connor, Kailee, Karli and Kennedy; his great-granddaughter Charlotte ("Charlie"); his nephew John Hardy; and nieces Connie, Susie and Paula.



He was preceded in death by his wife Frances and his grandson Evan.



Private family graveside services will be held at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, with the Hancock County Honor Guard rendering military rites.



Extended visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Printy Funeral Home, with family meeting friends from 5-8 p.m. to maintain Illinois Public Health Guidelines.



Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Hospital.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

