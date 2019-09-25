Home

John Charles Allen Obituary
John Charles Allen, 84, of Nauvoo, Ill., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, with Msgr. Paul Showalter, Fr. Tony Trosley and Fr. Thomas Szydlik as co-celebrants. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Nauvoo.

Friends may call after noon Friday, Sept. 27, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, where the family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., and with a Parish Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
