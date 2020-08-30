1/1
John Charles Paul Daughtery
1939 - 2020
John Charles Paul Daugherty, 81, of Argyle, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 5, 1939, in Burlington, the son of William Jessie and Mary Bernice Simms Daugherty.

John was a veteran of the United States Navy.

On Oct. 14, 1962, John was united in marriage to Edith Bugg in West Burlington. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Tamara Yaley of Fort Madison, and Brenda Burris of Peoria, Ariz.; one son, Kevin Daugherty of Argyle; grandchildren, Brandon Sandoval, Jordan Koesters, Taylor Koesters, Courtney Yaley-Brown (Cory), Alex Yaley, Joshua Smith, Jarriet and Jacob Smith, Jaci Smith, Joseph Smith, and Thane Burris; six great grandchildren, Kade Cresswell, Kaysen Cresswell, Koen Brown, Kullen Brown, Reagan Sandoval and Raina Sandoval. He is also survived by one sister, Joanne Morgan-Boyle (Steve) of Burlington and seven nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jeanne Callaway.

John had been employed at Griffin Wheel in Keokuk. As a crane operator, he helped build the Griffin Wheel plant and then continued to work there for 27 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Glass Molders Pottery, Plastics and Allied Workers International Union Local 9B.

John had excellent computer skills which he learned on his own. He was able to use his skills to build his own computers. He enjoyed playing backgammon and computer games.

Services for John will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

