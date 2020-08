Or Copy this URL to Share

John Charles Westercamp, 82, of rural Bonaparte, died at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.



A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with the Rev. Mark Caston officiating. There will be a flag presentation by the Bonaparte American Legion.



Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

