|
|
John Dale Smith, 78, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 25, 1941, in Keokuk, the son of John Edwin and Mildred Butler Smith.
Dale graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1959.
On Nov. 27, 1968, he was united in marriage with Donnetta "Donnie" Bowen in Carthage, Ill. She survives.
Dale was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country.
He was a truck driver for Pryor Trucking and then Sharkey Tran Inc., until he retired.
Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking in the woods, reading the Bible, and westerns, especially Louis L'Amour books. He was a talented woodworker and made a baby cradle for his daughter. He was a very generous man and would help anyone in need. Most of all he loved being with his family.
Other survivors include two sons, Jay Whitaker (Molly) of Keokuk, and Bryan Whitaker (Camille) of Burlington; one daughter, Lissa Smith (Russell Dolter) of Keokuk; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn Bradfield (Nate), Luke Whitaker (Tessa), Madalyn Whitaker, Bryan Whitaker, Tory Raiford (Kim), Dylan Gregory, Sophie Gregory, Rebbeccah Snyder (Hayden Brison), Emily Snyder (Jake Turney), Helena Snyder (Ben Nelson) and Sam Snyder; six great-grandchildren, August Snyder, Jaime Brison, Eleanor Bradfield, Elias Bradfield, Hayden Raiford, and Rylan Raiford; one sister, Bonnie Hall; brother-in-law, Chuck Bowen (Laura) of Pekin, Ill; sister-in-law, Gay Pease (Danny) of Camp Point, Ill.; two cousins, Phyllis Shively and Cindy Deney; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Don and Fern Bowen.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Thursday, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to LaMoine Christian Church Camp or First Christian Church in Camp Point.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019