John Ebert
1955 - 2020
John Ebert, 65, of Elvaston, Ill., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

John was born on April 7, 1955, to Fred and Nancy Ebert in Cherokee, Iowa.

He received his education from Sioux Valley School in Peterson and Linn Grove, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1973. After graduation he attended power lineman school and became a lineman with WIEC, later working for Alliant Energy until retirement in 2017.

John had a quick wit and a unique sense of humor. John was an avid hunter and trap league shooter. He was a member of the Hancock County Gun Club. John also loved his Drahthaar dogs that he trained to hunt. He loved riding his Harley, being in nature, and old Western movies.

He is survived by his sister Joanne Jeglum of Auora, Ill., and brother Jim (Marlene) Ebert of Milford, Iowa. He has two step-daughters, Heather Crank of Ferris, Ill., and Hillary (Rich) Sealock of Carthage, Ill. Two nephews, Seth Jeglum and Aaron Jeglum both of Aurora. Two granddaughters, Savannah (Neiko) Brockett of Lomax, Ill., and Skylar Sealock of Carthage, and two great-grandchildren , Marley Brockett and Axton Brockett.

He was proceed in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage from 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020.

A memorial fund has been established.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
