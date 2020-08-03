John "Jack" Harrington, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Neptune, N.J., where he moved in October, 2019. A lifelong resident of Keokuk, he and his wife of 56 years, moved to New Jersey to be near their daughter.
He was born June 23, 1936, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Tim and Maude Harrington.
Jack graduated from St. Peters High School in Keokuk. He attended Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo., and served in the National Guard.
On April 28, 1962, Jack was united in marriage with Deisy Cabrera in Keokuk.
Jack was in the restaurant/bar business for 58 years. He owned and operated Harrington's Lounge and Restaurant in Keokuk. He enjoyed the people he met there. Jack was a great story teller and loved sitting at the end of the bar to tell stories of the old days.
He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk. His voice still resonates through the church where he sang and directed the congregation during Sunday masses.
An avid Cardinals fan, he was upset at the COVID-19 virus for cutting off the games for this year. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching baseball, football, and basketball, preferably at the bar with all his friends. He loved cars and taking long drives, by the Mississippi in Keokuk and by the ocean in New Jersey. He will be missed by many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Deisy (Cabrera), of Neptune; his son Tim Harrington of Fox Lake, Ill.; his daughter, Gigi Harrington of Neptune; grandson Drake Harrington of McHenry, Ill.; cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Keokuk at a later date when it is advisable to gather with a large group again, as he would want everyone to be safe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com