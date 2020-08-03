1/1
John Harrington
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Harrington, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Neptune, N.J., where he moved in October, 2019. A lifelong resident of Keokuk, he and his wife of 56 years, moved to New Jersey to be near their daughter.

He was born June 23, 1936, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Tim and Maude Harrington.

Jack graduated from St. Peters High School in Keokuk. He attended Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo., and served in the National Guard.

On April 28, 1962, Jack was united in marriage with Deisy Cabrera in Keokuk.

Jack was in the restaurant/bar business for 58 years. He owned and operated Harrington's Lounge and Restaurant in Keokuk. He enjoyed the people he met there. Jack was a great story teller and loved sitting at the end of the bar to tell stories of the old days.

He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk. His voice still resonates through the church where he sang and directed the congregation during Sunday masses.

An avid Cardinals fan, he was upset at the COVID-19 virus for cutting off the games for this year. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching baseball, football, and basketball, preferably at the bar with all his friends. He loved cars and taking long drives, by the Mississippi in Keokuk and by the ocean in New Jersey. He will be missed by many friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Deisy (Cabrera), of Neptune; his son Tim Harrington of Fox Lake, Ill.; his daughter, Gigi Harrington of Neptune; grandson Drake Harrington of McHenry, Ill.; cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Keokuk at a later date when it is advisable to gather with a large group again, as he would want everyone to be safe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved