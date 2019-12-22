|
|
John Howard Clark, 73, of Keokuk, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
John was born Nov. 24, 1946 in Keokuk, to Howard Arthur and Margaret (Ruhl) Clark.
He was united in marriage with Colette Detwiler in 1972 in Springfield, Mo. She survives.
John was a lifelong resident of Keokuk and a 1965 graduate of Keokuk High School. John then went on to college at Drury College in Springfield, Mo. He worked as a stock broker and trader, and owned his own firm for many years. He served in the State House of Representatives from 1970-1982. He was the youngest to be elected to that position at that time. John was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, along with being a member of the Keokuk Area Hospital board, the Keokuk Savings Bank board, and the St. John's Vestry. A lifelong public servant, he valued his service to his community and church. He never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing stories and jokes. Above all, he cherished his family and friends, and was a doting father and grandfather.
John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Colette; two daughters, Sarah (Jason) Huffman of Powell, Ohio, and Meg (Eric) Rhodes of Lee Summit, Mo.; and four grandchildren, Harper Huffman, Misty, Weslee, and Caroline Rhodes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and aunts and uncles.
Services are scheduled for Feb. 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church in Keokuk. DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers is assisting with the arrangements.
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, any memorials be made to National MS Society.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019