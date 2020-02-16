Home

John Meinert Johnson


1935 - 2020
John Meinert Johnson, 84, of Basco, Ill., passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home in Basco.

John was born Nov. 16, 1935, the son of Jurgen and Florence (Huls) Johnson in Basco.

In 1966, he was united in marriage to Myrna Rampley in Wayne City, Ill.

He was a life long farmer and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church near Basco. He enjoyed farming and gardening with his wife of 50 years. He enjoyed watching his girls play softball and going on Sunday drives with his family, looking at crops and listening to the St. Louis Cardinal games on the radio. He and Myrna would play shuffleboard tournaments at Hancock County taverns, on Sunday afternoons, where they often took first place. He also liked playing pitch with his friends in Basco. John M. was a quiet and a man of few words but when he did speak people listened.

John is survived by his wife, Myrna, of Basco; two daughters, Kathy (James) Manley of Middletown, Iowa, and Pamela Johnson of Basco; a grandson, Zachary Manley; one brother, Michael (Virginia) Johnson of Basco; and a sister, Darlene (Neil) Pfeifferling of Hamilton, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Basco.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Lee County Hospice or .

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
