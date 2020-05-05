John R. Medland
1947 - 2020
John R. Medland, 72, of Fort Madison, passed away at 9:29 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Great River Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1947, in Fort Madison, to George E. and Geraldine E. Thilmony Medland. On Sept. 25, 1992, he married Kathaline Mueller in Fort Madison and she passed away on March 21, 2017.
John worked at GE and retired after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Knights of Columbus, the Moose Lodge and the Eagles Club.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
John was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed golfing, playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle (Nick) Kruse of Fort. Madison; three grandchildren, Myah, Erika and Kinnick Kruse; a step daughter, Christine (William) King-Bowker of Fort Madison; a step son, Terry (Shelly) King of Elko, Nev.; three step grandchildren, Dakota King, Grant and Kinnedy Niggemeyer; four brothers, Richard Medland of Fort Madison, Ed (Eileen) Medland of West Point, Ron (Linda) Medland of Columbia, Mo., and George (Patty) Medland of Brimfield, Ill.; four sisters, Carol Medland, Linda Painter, Donna (Mike) Peterie and Mary Beth "Buffy" (David) Orton, all of Fort Madison; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kathy.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7,  at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where friends and family may come pay their respects.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Oakland Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Military rites will be provided by the West Point Holtz-Greer #668 Honor Guard. Due to the COVID-19 virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established for the FMCH Foundation or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
