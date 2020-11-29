John Richard Hempen, 82, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.



John was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of John and Irma (Wollbrink) Hempen.



On May 11, 1958, he was united in marriage with Darlene Kammerer at the First Christian Church in Hamilton. She survives.



John had farmed and also worked at the Roquette factory, until his retirement at 57 years old. He had one week shy of 38 years of service. At 49 years of age, he had gone back to school and earned a college degree. John enjoyed Hamilton High School sports and was a member of the football team chain-gang for 33 years, retiring in 1998. That same year, he and Darlene were also named Sports Booster Fans of the Year. John was an active community member serving on the Hancock County Board, Hamilton Jaycees, and the Hub-Co Credit Union Board. He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Bethlehem United Church of Christ and had served on the church council numerous times over the years.



John is survived by his wife, Darlene, of Hamilton; two sons, Tim (Cindy) Hempen of Hamilton, and Mark (Laurie) Hempen of New London, Iowa; five grandchildren, Heather (Rob) Huntley, Hillary Hempen, Haleigh (Nick) Bell, Christian (Amy Petry) Hempen, and Kendall Hempen; four great-grandchildren, Robbie and Hayden Huntley, Harbor Hempen, and Bahnon Bell.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marjorie Montgomery; and a sister in infancy.



Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem United Church of Christ Cemetery on Tuesday at 2 p.m.



Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem United Church of Christ or the Hamilton Food Pantry.



Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

