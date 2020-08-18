John "Jack" Smutzer, 91, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:32 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on July 26, 1929, in Linn County, Mo., to George and Martha Carter Smutzer. On Sept. 2, 1949, he married Patricia Brown.
Jack was a welder and retired from the CNO & BNO Railroad after 26 years of service. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. Jack enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, hunting, fishing and traveling with Pat.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Smutzer of Fort Madison; one son, Danny (Patty Clark) Smutzer of Fort Madison; two grandsons, Tommy (Leslie Dodge) Smutzer of Fort Madison and Eric Clark of Lone Tree; one granddaughter, Brittany Smutzer of Fort Madison; a step son, Rex Rose of Cleveland, Tenn.; one sister, Joyce Pranger of Fort Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tommy, four sisters and one brother.
The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Reverend Dean Graber officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left atwww.kinglynk.com