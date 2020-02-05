Home

Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
View Map
John W. Barry


1937 - 2020
John W. Barry Obituary
John W. Barry, 82, of Sutter, Ill., passed away at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

John was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the son of Floyd and Christine (Tingley) Barry. John had been the accommodations manager for Fermilab in Batavia, Ill., for many years, retiring in 2000. John enjoyed horses, hunting and his cats and dogs.

On May 12, 2001, he was united in marriage with Gwendolyn "Gwen" Kobiella in the house they designed and constructed in Sutter. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Quincy.

John is survived by his wife, Gwen, of Sutter; three daughters, Andrea (Jim) Kerber of West Chicago, Ill., Danielle (Mark Thomas) Wojtiuk of Schaumberg, Ill., and Elaina (Eric Capasso) Shaw of Streamwood, Ill.; and three grandchildren, Krystal and Cassidy McGlennon, and Bree Capasso.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Burton.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, Ill. Family will meet friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
