Mr. John William Kolditz, of Gerald, Mo., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., to John Henry and Rhoda Grace (Nee: Whitaker) Kolditz. He had reached the age of 85 years, 8 months and 25 days.
After graduating from Shurtleff College with a BS in physics, John proudly served his country in the Air Force National Guard.
He then married the love of his life, Minnie Eleanor Kidwell and they spent 63 wonderful years together. They raised five children together, enjoying many camping trips, where he took a multitude of film on each trip. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was proud to pass his Eagle Scout awards to two of his grandsons and participated in their award ceremonies. He had an extensive collection of model cars, starting in childhood and continuing through life. John enjoyed working as a polymer engineer most of his life and was very proud of the patent he holds for a plastic material used for high temperatures in brake fluid reservoirs. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Keokuk, where he served as a deacon, writing several articles for Deacon Magazine.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Kolditz; children, Brenda Cameron and husband Randal, Eleanor Haynes, Michelle Wiley and husband Wayne, John O. Kolditz and wife Kaylee, and Kimberly Buerklin and husband James; grandchildren, Stephen Wiley, William Wiley and wife Jessica, Helen Wiley, Loren Haynes, Christopher Haynes, Grace Buerklin, Sujata Buerklin, Jonathan Kolditz, James Kolditz, and Joshua Kolditz; and many other friends and family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace.
Services will be arranged at a later date.
Memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church, PO Box 124, Keokuk, IA 52632.
Arrangements are by Martin Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020