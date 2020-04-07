Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
For more information about
John Kolditz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kolditz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Kolditz


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Kolditz Obituary
Mr. John William Kolditz, of Gerald, Mo., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was born July 9, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., to John Henry and Rhoda Grace (Nee: Whitaker) Kolditz. He had reached the age of 85 years, 8 months and 25 days.

After graduating from Shurtleff College with a BS in physics, John proudly served his country in the Air Force National Guard.

He then married the love of his life, Minnie Eleanor Kidwell and they spent 63 wonderful years together. They raised five children together, enjoying many camping trips, where he took a multitude of film on each trip. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was proud to pass his Eagle Scout awards to two of his grandsons and participated in their award ceremonies. He had an extensive collection of model cars, starting in childhood and continuing through life. John enjoyed working as a polymer engineer most of his life and was very proud of the patent he holds for a plastic material used for high temperatures in brake fluid reservoirs. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Keokuk, where he served as a deacon, writing several articles for Deacon Magazine.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Kolditz; children, Brenda Cameron and husband Randal, Eleanor Haynes, Michelle Wiley and husband Wayne, John O. Kolditz and wife Kaylee, and Kimberly Buerklin and husband James; grandchildren, Stephen Wiley, William Wiley and wife Jessica, Helen Wiley, Loren Haynes, Christopher Haynes, Grace Buerklin, Sujata Buerklin, Jonathan Kolditz, James Kolditz, and Joshua Kolditz; and many other friends and family.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace.

Services will be arranged at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church, PO Box 124, Keokuk, IA 52632.

Arrangements are by Martin Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -